Passed away at her home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Marie Watson of Apsley in her 86th year. Marie was a very active and dedicated member of Trinity United Church, Apsley, for her whole life. She served the church in many capacities including playing the organ at the church for 70 years. She was also very involved in many activities in and around Apsley and will be missed by many for her continual support of her community. She is the loving mother of the late Kathy Northey (Garry), Craig Watson (Sherry) and Lisa Donovan (Paul). Dear grandmother of Darryl, Bryan, Blake, Shannon, Laura, Meghan and great-grandchildren Brandon, Connor and Parker. Remembered by her brother Gerald Tucker, sister-in-law Rose Tucker and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Keith Watson (2014), parents Walter Tucker and Flora Wilson, brother Wayne Tucker and sister-in-law Beatrice Tucker. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 15, 2020.