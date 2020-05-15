E. Marie WATSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at her home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Marie Watson of Apsley in her 86th year. Marie was a very active and dedicated member of Trinity United Church, Apsley, for her whole life. She served the church in many capacities including playing the organ at the church for 70 years. She was also very involved in many activities in and around Apsley and will be missed by many for her continual support of her community. She is the loving mother of the late Kathy Northey (Garry), Craig Watson (Sherry) and Lisa Donovan (Paul). Dear grandmother of Darryl, Bryan, Blake, Shannon, Laura, Meghan and great-grandchildren Brandon, Connor and Parker. Remembered by her brother Gerald Tucker, sister-in-law Rose Tucker and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Keith Watson (2014), parents Walter Tucker and Flora Wilson, brother Wayne Tucker and sister-in-law Beatrice Tucker. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved