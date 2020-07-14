1/1
Age 92, passed on peacefully to our heavenly Father on June 30, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley, and his grandson Christopher Bowman. He will be dearly missed by his loving children Kenyon (Carol), Leonard (Teri-Ann), Roy (Shiloh), and Lee-Anne (Harold). His cherished grandchildren (who will never forget his endearing and creative stories) Jana (Brad), Jacqueline (Sean), David (Emily), Bryan, and Kelly. His dear great-grandchildren Jamie (Matt), Kelley, Bailey, Cole and Nora and great-great-grandchildren Ava, Ryan, and Aiden. Born in Timmins, September 30, 1927, Earl taught Music, English, and French in secondary schools from Sudbury to Scarborough, Oshawa to North York and was praised and respected by his students as one of the best. Earl was a classical musician known for his talent and ease at the piano. The "Old Master" at ping-pong, he never turned down a match and somehow always won! A lover of nature, travel, hockey, windsurfing and tennis, his legacy is one that lives on in the active lifestyles of his family. A celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Donations to a charity of your choice appreciated in his honour. Emails/cards to Simard Family c/o Ashburnham Funeral Home.


