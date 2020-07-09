Earl Thurston

1/1
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Lindsay on Monday, June 29 2020 in his 94th year. Earl was the beloved husband of the late Marion Powers for 70 years. Loving father of Elizabeth, Margaret, Brenda Couchman (the late Mel), Brian and Pat, David and Jessica. Cherished grandfather of Lisa and Jeffrey Couchman, Matthew, Erick, Kristina, Andrew, Jason and Jessica Thurston, also many great grandchildren. Dear brother of Lloyd Thurston (the late June), Anna (the late Jack) Thurston, also brother-in-law to Betty (Ray Jordan) and Verna (John Gorrell). Family and friends are invited to call at Dunsford Cemetery, July 3 at 2:30 for funeral and interment service. A celebration of Earl's life will take place June of 2021. If desired, memorial donations to A Place Called Home may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
