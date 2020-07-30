The family of Earl Thurston would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards, telephone calls and floral arrangements received as well as online donations made in Dad's memory to A Place Called Home. We want to thank Drs. McMillan & Francis and the nurses at Ross Memorial Hospital for their kind compassionate care. A huge thank you to the staff at Lakeland Village for the wonderful care and love shown to Dad and our family. Thanks also to Lindy Mackey and staff at the Mackey Funeral Home for their guidance and support during this difficult time. Thank you to Rev. Donnelly for his kind words and support. We are planning a celebration of Dad's life in June 2021 contingent upon COVID restrictions. Elizabeth, Margaret, Brenda, Brian & David Thurston



