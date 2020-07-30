1/
Earl Thurston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Earl Thurston would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards, telephone calls and floral arrangements received as well as online donations made in Dad's memory to A Place Called Home. We want to thank Drs. McMillan & Francis and the nurses at Ross Memorial Hospital for their kind compassionate care. A huge thank you to the staff at Lakeland Village for the wonderful care and love shown to Dad and our family. Thanks also to Lindy Mackey and staff at the Mackey Funeral Home for their guidance and support during this difficult time. Thank you to Rev. Donnelly for his kind words and support. We are planning a celebration of Dad's life in June 2021 contingent upon COVID restrictions. Elizabeth, Margaret, Brenda, Brian & David Thurston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved