Edgar Melanson Obituary
Peacefully passed away with family at his side at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes, Lindsay on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Loving husband of Anne Melanson of Lindsay, father of Christine Melanson of Lindsay and Brian Melanson of Scarborough. Brother-in-law of Lawrence Goldie. Best friend and like a brother to Leo and Josie MacKinnon. Brother Raymond Melanson of Ontario and Sister Jeannette Melanson of New Brunswick. Predeceased by his brothers Rene and Paul Melanson. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Special thank you to the staff at Extendicare for their wonderful care and to the staff and Doctors at Ross Memorial Hospital for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edgar may be made to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes and can be arranged by Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre. www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
