In Loving Memory of She was taken without warning, Her going left hearts filled with pain; But though she is gone from amongst us; In our hearts she will always remain. On your death anniversary, I'm thanking you for everything as I can't thank you enough when you were alive. My lovely Wife, Mom and Grandmother, we will miss you so much, you will forever remain in our hearts. Love, Ken Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear. Beloved husband, Ken Newlands. Loving Mother of Paulette Munroe (Bill) and Janice Gordon (Steve). Loving Step-Mother of Roy Newlands (Karen), Patti Newlands, Vicki Willis, Kathy Eby (Kevin) and Jo-anne Proteau (Randy). Lovingly Remembered by Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020