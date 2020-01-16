|
|
Passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Caressant Care, Mary Street, Lindsay. Loving husband of Vivian for 46 years. Father of Scott and Roula Stoldt, Stepfather of Murray and Gail Finney, Ron and Lorraine Finney, Sharon and Brian Stewart, and Donna and David Roka. Beloved grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Karl and Lois Stoldt. Son of the late Johannes and Gesine Stoldt. Friends and family were received at Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay, ON, on Wednesday, January 15 from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at which time a service commenced in the chapel. Reception followed. Interment at Ballyduff Cemetery will take place in the spring.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020