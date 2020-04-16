|
|
Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home on Friday, April 10, 2020 in her 99th year. Beryl, daughter of the late George Johnston and Annie Sisson. Beloved wife of the late Robert Young. Loving mother of Stephen Young (Marilyn) and predeceased by her daughter Anita Young. Grandmother of Scott Young. Predeceased by her sister Wilma Dinesen, and brothers Harold, Eric, and Bill Johnston. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Beryl was a long time member of The Girl Guides of Canada and Retired Central Area Commissioner. She was a 19 year employee of C.I.B.C. Bank at Monaghan and Lansdowne Branch (Retired). A Private interment has taken place in Little Lake Cemetery. A Public Service of Remembrance and Reception will be held at the Highland Park Funeral Centre in the future. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the "James Fund", Sick Kids Hospital, or the Peterborough Humane Society. Special thanks to all staff of Fairhaven for their unwavering loyalty in looking after and caring for our loved ones. A special thanks for Marilyn Young and Dr. Spinks for all you do to help families and put everyone at ease. Thank you to everyone at Highland Park for your compassion and caring to families at this difficult time.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 16, 2020