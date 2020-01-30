Home

Edna Frise

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edna, on January 21, 2020 at Centennial Place, Millbrook. Edna was the loving wife of the late Paul for 62 years, and mother of Leslie Frise (Lloyd Lockington), Susan (Ian Gordon), Meredith and Paula (the late Billy Hope). Edna was a proud Nunni/Gramma and loving supporter of all her grandchildren; Chantelle, John, Rebecca, William, Elliott, Robert, Andrew, Richárd, Jean-Paul and great grandchild Clark. She was always willing to go the "extra mile" for them. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Her family was her life. Edna was a longtime employee of Sears. She always spoke her mind freely and brought smiles to those she met. Please join the family for an informal gathering that will be held at the ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME (840 Armour Road), Peterborough, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. If desired, directions to the service, condolences to the family, and donations to the Sick Kids Hospital may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca A special 'thank you' to all the staff at Centennial Place for their amazing care.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
