|
|
Peacefully surrounded by love on Friday February 21, 2020 at Fairhaven, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Larry (2010). Cherished mother of Larry, Kevin (Pam Clarke), Mark (Anne) and Lisa (Ross Cossar). Proud Nana of Michael, Diane, Lorraine, Jennifer, Ian, Graham, Kyle (Robyn), Kelly, Fraser (Caroline), Duncan (Sierra) and Elsbeth (Will). Great Nana to 16 great grandchildren and 1 more on the way. Edna will also be sadly missed by her extended family and many wonderful friends. Family and friends will be received at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road on Friday February 28th, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Catholic Funeral Prayers at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Nisbett Reception Centre. Interment Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Edna, donations may be made the Peterborough Catholic Priest Benefit Fund through the Roman Catholic Diocese of Peterborough or Fairhaven Foundation. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 27, 2020