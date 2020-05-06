peacefully at the Q.H.C. Belleville General Hospital, on Friday, May 1, 2020 in his 73rd year. Son of the late Harold and Marguerite Green from Bethany. Dear brother of Heather (Bill) Peter, Lindsay, Brian Green, Keswick, Patricia (Ross) Neals, Lindsay, Diana (Jim) Durand, Peterborough, Dwight (Marnie) Green, and predeceased by sister, Barbara-Ann Mayhew. Remembered by several nieces and nephews and his closest friends Sylvia and Paz Prouizor. Cremation has already taken place, with inurnment at Port Hope Union Cemetery, with his parents. Eddie loved dogs, so as an expression of sympathy, donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides or Autism Dog Services, would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Eddie's Life will be held at the Belle Pub in Belleville, at a later date (to be announced). Arrangements in the care of Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, Belleville (1-877-256-3688) www.steelefuneralhome.ca



