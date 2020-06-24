Edward LEAN
Passed away peacefully at Riverview Manor in Peterborough on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving brother of Walter Lean, David Lean (the late Elda), Barb Shaughnessy (Dan), and Jack Lean. Predeceased by his parents, Colonel and Hazel Lean. Edward will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Memorial donations may be made and condolences shared by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.652.3355.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 24, 2020.
