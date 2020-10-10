Surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Loving husband of Carolyn for 58 years. Cherished father of Timothy, Diane, Robert, Debbi and Donna. Proud grandpa of Jessica, Matthew, Justin, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Emily and great-grandpa to Hayley, Piper, Phillip and Matteo. Ed will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. A private cremation has been entrusted to the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Hospice Peterborough and the staff of Nisbett Funeral Home, especially Michael Bernard for their kind care during a difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.