1/1
Edward Robert Arscott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough. Loving husband of Carolyn for 58 years. Cherished father of Timothy, Diane, Robert, Debbi and Donna. Proud grandpa of Jessica, Matthew, Justin, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Emily and great-grandpa to Hayley, Piper, Phillip and Matteo. Ed will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. A private cremation has been entrusted to the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Hospice Peterborough and the staff of Nisbett Funeral Home, especially Michael Bernard for their kind care during a difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved