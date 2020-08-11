1/2
Edward Ronald BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Ed at the age of 85, is the beloved husband of Edith Baker in their 65th year of marriage. Loving father of the late Mark, Michael (Leona) and Karen Giardetti (Carlo). Cherished Poppa of Matthew (Ang), Jamie (Angela), Samantha (Cory), the late Kevin, Jesse (Amy), Chelsea (Josh), Josh and Trish. Great-Grandfather of Nathan, Ryan, Landon and baby Helliwell. Dear brother of Audrey Woods (the late Billy) and predeceased by Alfred Baker (the late Betty), Emily Woods (the late Bobby), and brother-in-law Gary Elvrum. Ed was a veteran of the Signal Corps. He retired from the North York Board of Education Maintenance Department after 22 years. During his retirement, Ed was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #67 in Lindsay, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, snowmobiling, fishing and playing cards. Visitation was held at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, August 11 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Reception followed at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private interment was held at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank the Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Team, and Lauren Bragg from Community Care Hospice Services for their excellent care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved