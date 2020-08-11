Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Ed at the age of 85, is the beloved husband of Edith Baker in their 65th year of marriage. Loving father of the late Mark, Michael (Leona) and Karen Giardetti (Carlo). Cherished Poppa of Matthew (Ang), Jamie (Angela), Samantha (Cory), the late Kevin, Jesse (Amy), Chelsea (Josh), Josh and Trish. Great-Grandfather of Nathan, Ryan, Landon and baby Helliwell. Dear brother of Audrey Woods (the late Billy) and predeceased by Alfred Baker (the late Betty), Emily Woods (the late Bobby), and brother-in-law Gary Elvrum. Ed was a veteran of the Signal Corps. He retired from the North York Board of Education Maintenance Department after 22 years. During his retirement, Ed was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #67 in Lindsay, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, snowmobiling, fishing and playing cards. Visitation was held at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, August 11 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Reception followed at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private interment was held at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Team, and Lauren Bragg from Community Care Hospice Services for their excellent care.