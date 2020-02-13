Home

Edward Russell Boyle

Edward Russell Boyle In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear husband, father, and grandfather who passed away 8 years ago today February 13, 2012 You went away 8 years ago the Lord called on you to go to a better place, where there is no pain, I will always love you and miss you everyday. I will live my life for now until I see you again someday. Lovingly remembered by your wife Kathy, sons Jason (Jane), John (Sarah), grandchildren Tristan, Zachary, Ethan, Brooke, Hayden and Lyza.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
