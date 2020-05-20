(retired Tool and Die Maker General Motors) Peacefully at his home and the family cottage on Monday, May, 18, 2020 in his 83rd year. Loving father of Scott, Sandra Ruth Shearer (Derrick Foley) and Alyson Shearer (Neil Williams). Cherished grandfather of Courtney and Riley. Brother of Gary Shearer (Bev). Sadly missed by Sandra Shearer. In accordance to Edwards wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service held at a later date. In memory of Edward and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 20, 2020.