1/1
Edward WROBLEWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our grateful thanks and deep appreciation is extended to our relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy and kindness during his recent illness and the loss of our dear Edward. Special thanks to the nurses and medical staff of Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their care and concern during his stay and at the end of his life. Also thank you to Hendren Funeral Homes for their care and guidance and to Reverend Kerrie Perry for making the Committal Service and the Celebration of Edward's Life so special and meaningful. Mary Ferguson-Paré and family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hendren Funeral Homes - Lakefield Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved