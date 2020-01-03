|
(89 yrs). Passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Fenelon Court Long Term Care, Fenelon Falls, Ontario after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Predeceased by his wife Hazel (2007) and daughter Fern (2005). Loving father of Heather (Gregg) Weatherill. Cherished granda of Adam (Jen) Lever and great-granda to Bryce Lever. Many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff of Fenelon Court for the exceptional care dad received in his final months. There will be no visitation or service. Donations, if any, may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Kawartha Lakes. Rest in peace dad.