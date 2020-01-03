Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Brodie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Brodie

Add a Memory
(89 yrs). Passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Fenelon Court Long Term Care, Fenelon Falls, Ontario after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Predeceased by his wife Hazel (2007) and daughter Fern (2005). Loving father of Heather (Gregg) Weatherill. Cherished granda of Adam (Jen) Lever and great-granda to Bryce Lever. Many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff of Fenelon Court for the exceptional care dad received in his final months. There will be no visitation or service. Donations, if any, may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Kawartha Lakes. Rest in peace dad.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -