Ted was truly one of the good guys. His common sense while doing his job, his sense of humour, his total outlook on life was so refreshing to be around. He never waivered, always followed through. You were an amazing power of example, an amazing man!! My sincere condolences to Sue and family! Teddy, you will be missed. I know when I'm riding my Harley down the road, I'll feel you beside me!! God speed my dear friend!

Mike Monaghan

Friend