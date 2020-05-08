Edwin Charles "Ted" FARR
Passed away suddenly, on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Warsaw. Ted of Selwyn, originally of Millbrook was 62 years of age. Beloved husband and best friend of Sue Toms for 27 years. Son of the late Ruth Richards and Charles Farr. Treasured son-in-law to Joseph and Jennifer Toms. Beloved "son" to both Nancy Forsyth and Ted Nattress. Dear brother of Peter Farr (Jen), Chris Farr (Coral), John Farr, Susan Farr Boughen (Stuart), Richard Farr (Grace). Dear brother-in-law of Joseph Toms (Laura), Robert Toms (Kim), William Toms (Annette), John Toms (Heather Shaw). Beloved Uncle to Taryn, Marc, Robin, Dylan, Christine, Renelle, Anthony, Jamie Lee, Ashley, Olivia, Riley, Melina, Deanna, Cassandra, Travis, Joseph, Charles, Randy, Everett, Alyssa, Adam, Jackson and Jaime, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Ted will be remembered by many more dear friends, relatives, extended families and the LETR family. Retired after a distinguished career in corrections that spans 32 years as a Correctional Officer (Sergeant) with the Province of Ontario. Ted earned two Exemplary Service medals and was awarded the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police prestigious Award of Honour in 2010 for 20 years of outstanding support for the Torch Run. He was also thrilled and honoured with the Ministry of Community Safety & Correctional Services Ovation Leadership Award in 2016 but for Ted it was never about the accolades it was always about giving back. Ted spent the last 3 years of his career teaching Defensive Tactics, instilling his knowledge and wisdom onto new recruits. Ted was exceptionally active with The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario. In September 2019, Ted was 1 of 38 members worldwide who was selected to carry the "Guardians of the Flame Miners Lamp" into the Opening Ceremony to begin the LETR Colorado conference. LETR members worldwide were drawn to Ted eager for mentorship or to hear one of his legendary stories and jokes. Ted was known for making an impact and he left you with a smile and a "Teddy" hug. He summed up his commitment to Special Olympics once by saying, "I could never give back to Special Olympics what Special Olympics has given to me." Ted enjoyed hunting, shooting and being a "lumberjack", but his favourite way to relax was taking his prize possession, his "Tequila Sunrise" Harley out for a ride. Ted and Sue enjoyed many long road trips throughout North America. As a cancer survivor Ted's resilience and love for life shone brightly as well as his unwavering sense of humour. His infamous one-liners kept his entire medical team laughing throughout his treatments. Arrangements entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. A Celebration of Ted's Life will be arranged when it is appropriate to do so. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario or Princess Margaret Cancer Centre through the website, www.CommunityAlternative.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 8, 2020
Ted was amazing guy who had a great sense of humour and will be missed. Condolences go out to Sue and family.
Dennis Hook
Friend
May 8, 2020
ted
Gurtaj Mangat
Student
May 8, 2020
Ted was a big support and someone I could turn to as a student. He stood up for others when they could not, and will be remembered for it. We should all be so lucky to leave such a legacy. My prayers are with him and his loved ones. You will not be forgotten.
Gurtaj Mangat
Student
May 7, 2020
You will be missed but not forgotten. I will always remember your words of wisdom. Order a coffee with no tomatoes. I tried it and they gave them to me on the side. laughter was your remedy.
jerry arnold
Coworker
May 7, 2020
Ted was truly one of the good guys. His common sense while doing his job, his sense of humour, his total outlook on life was so refreshing to be around. He never waivered, always followed through. You were an amazing power of example, an amazing man!! My sincere condolences to Sue and family! Teddy, you will be missed. I know when I'm riding my Harley down the road, I'll feel you beside me!! God speed my dear friend!
Mike Monaghan
Friend
May 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Sincerest Condolences
Brian Stone
Coworker
May 7, 2020
No words, just fond memories of a wise man.
Rob
Brother
May 7, 2020
Sincere condolances to Sue, and Ted's family and friends. Tragically gone too soon. Godspeed, Ted.
Sue Seon
Friend
May 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy for all of those whose lives were touched by Ted. Humble and kind, a good man and great friend. Ted with be greatly missed and remembered through the many memories and stories he gave us.
Yvonne
