Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his 64th year. Ed, beloved husband of Annie (nee Lee). Loving and devoted father to Ashley (George Couto), Elissa, and Victoria. Grandfather to Henry Hum Couto. Dear brother of Renee Zee (Raymond), and Wynne Hum. Son of the late Paul Hum and Lorraine Mah. Brother-in-law to Daniel and Judy Lee, William and Cathy Lee, Connie and George Wong, Ivy and S.K. Yuen, Angel and Fred Chin. Son-in-law of the late Ping Lee and Yuk Ching Lee. Remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Thursday, October 29th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. To secure a designated time to pay your respects, please visit Ed's obituary at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 30th. Interment to follow in Highland Park Cemetery. For those friends and family who are unable to attend in person, you are invited to join the live broadcast via Zoom by contacting Victoria at victoriakhum@gmail.com. In memory of Ed and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre - Palliative Care Unit, or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com