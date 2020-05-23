On the passing of our loving mother, Eileen Young, our family would like to express sincere thanks to those involved in her care. Doctor Scott Heidman was not just mom's doctor he was her friend. He went above and beyond to help her be comfortable in her passing at home. We will never forget his kindness and compassion. Thanks also to Robin, on Doctor Heidman's staff for all of the help provided over the years. Thank you so much to the palliative care Nurses, Kritena Chasi and Lisa Rossi. Their compassion in a difficult time was much appreciated. Thank you to PSW's Nina and Jay. Mom was grateful for your friendship and care. Shoppers Drug Mart delivery guys, Tom and Chris. You always took the time to make mom smile. We would also like to thank long time friends Leslie and Doug Baird for the caring and kindness that you gave our mom over the years. Thank you to Joyce, Lorne and Craig Fontaine for the many visits and phone calls that lifted our mom's spirits. Thanks to friends and neighbours John and Joan. Maxine Cummings, you gave your time and your love. More than a neighbor for decades, you are family for life. Rest in Peace mom, you deserve it. (1934-2020) The young Family.