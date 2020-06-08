Elaine Faye HANNAH
Elaine Faye Hannah (n.Beggs) Peacefully passed away in her 71st year on June 4, 2020 at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario. Predeceased by her father Elvin Beggs and mother Grace Quibell. Loving wife of Thomas Hannah of 50 years. Loving and devoted mother to Margaret Hannah of Barrie, Mike (April) Hannah of Newfoundland, and Jennifer (Greg) Reid of Bradford. Loving grandmother to Blayre and Alexander. Dear sister of Ken (Marg) Beggs of Alliston and Carolyn (Paul) Kennedy of Cavan. She will lovingly be remembered by nieces and nephews and cousins. Viewing and funeral services will be held at Mackey Funeral home in Lindsay, 33 Peel Street. A celebration of mom's life will be held at a later date. Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 10 or less people. Congregating in groups of more than 10 is currently prohibited.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 8, 2020.
