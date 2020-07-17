Peacefully in her sleep at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Herbert. Dear mother of Leslie (Geoff Carpenter) of High River, Alberta, Dean (Rhonda Correll) of Ottawa and Eric Correll (Karilene Montgomery) of Panorama British Columbia. Loving Nanna of Ryan, Matthew, Kristen, Liam, Quinn, and Tyler. Sister of the late Katherine Russell (Frank). Elaine was a lifelong member of the Kawartha Golf and Country Club, square and round dance enthusiast, experienced camper, traveller, and cottager who loved getting together with family and friends. Lifetime resident of Peterborough, Elaine retired from a career of Physiotherapy at Peterborough's Civic Hospital and Home Care. A private inurnment will take place at Little Lake Cemetery. Your memories and photos are gratefully received, and if desired, donations to Operation Eye Sight Universal or Doctor's without Boarders in her memory, would be appreciated and may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
