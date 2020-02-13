Home

Ellie died peacefully in hospital on February 10th, 2020, surrounded by family who loved her dearly. She was in her 90th year and was profoundly grateful to have lived long enough to experience so much in life, including seeing her four granddaughters grown with children of their own. She is survived by husband Earle, brothers Harvey and John (Lynn, Sherry), daughters Bonnie Lee (Michael) and Mary, and son Daniel (Anna-Marie); granddaughters Jennifer (Michael), Stephanie (Nancy), Brittany (Patrick) and Hailee (James); great-grandchildren Evan, Reid, Emlyn, Hudson, Peyton and Poppy, and her demanding cat, Charlie. On March 23, she would have been married seventy years to her beloved husband, who adored her. Earle fondly remembers the ten years he and Ellie spent travelling to the islands: Bahamas, Barbados, Antigua, and the many, many hours they spent laughing with family. Ellie had a profound affect on the people around her, showing us all how to live generously. She was both loving and strong, kind and firm, warm, and tough as nails when fighting through the challenges in her life. Above all, she was compassionate and fair. She raised several children who were not her own and had a penchant for feeding every stray animal that came to her door, including a fox named Emily. She was a wife, a sister, an aunt, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and the light of our lives. She will be missed every minute of every day. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
