Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the P.R.H.C. on Friday October 3, 2020. Eleanor Gee of Norwood in her 80th year. Eleanor loved her rewarding career in teaching and was a dedicated member of Norwood Pentecostal Church. She lived her life through her dedication to her family and faith and was an active volunteer in her community playing the piano and organ for many organizations. She is loved and missed by her husband of 53 years, Brian Gee. Also missed by her sons Duane (Carla) of London and Warren (Jaime) of Norwood. Grandma and Rama will be remembered by her adored grandchildren Gabriele, Jordan, Ashton and Quinton. Survived by her brother Alan Wilde (Ellen) of Whitby and sister Evelyn Chase (the late Cliff) of Toronto. Predeceased by her parents Austen and Ruth. A funeral service will be held at the Norwood Pentecostal Church, Norwood, on Friday October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, limited spaces are available. To register to attend the funeral service, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Everyone must wear a mask. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be available for viewing after 6:00 pm on Friday by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. Memorial donation may be made to the charity of one's choice
by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL at 705-639-5322.