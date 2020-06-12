Elenor May JENKINS
Suddenly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Fairhaven Nursing Home, Peterborough at the age of 77. Elenor Jenkins (nee Whitfield) was the beloved wife of the late Ross Robert Jenkins. Loving mother of Lee (Tammy) and loved grandmother of Brittni, Alex and Ryan. Dear sister of Adrian Whitfield (Marie). Dear aunt to her nieces and nephews. Elenor will be sadly missed by her long time friends Linda Huffman and Bob & Sharon Hooper. A private family interment of Elenor's cremated remains will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Haliburton. Elenor's family and friends wish to express their appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion she received from everyone at the Fairhaven Nursing Home. In memory of Elenor, donations may be made to the Fairhaven Nursing Home, Peterborough. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.
