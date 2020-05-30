Elisabeth Francisca SCHEEPERS
Passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital on May 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Johannes Scheepers. Elisabeth was the loving mother of Ann (Mike) Nevins, Mary Surette, Ted Scheepers, Tony (Cindy) Scheepers, and Betty (Scott) Woodman. Cherished Oma of fourteen grandchildren, and nineteen great- grandchildren. Elisabeth will be remembered by her brothers and sisters many nieces and nephews of the Daniels family in Mariahout Holland. She will be missed by her many friends and organizations in the local community. Private family interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Beaverton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 30, 2020.
