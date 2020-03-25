|
|
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 69 on Saturday March 21, 2020. Liz, of Cavan, is loved and will be missed by her husband Barry, father Gordon, children Adrienne Churchill and family, Adam Challice (Jennifer) and Laura Lombardi (Daniel), grandchildren Nathan Khoury, and Hudson and Avery Challice. Remembered by her sisters Lynn and Joanne, sister-in-law Anne Flaherty (Paul), nephews Lyle Saunders & family, Brian Jenah, Shawn Flaherty & family and nieces Stephanie Giles and Lisa Fisher & family. Predeceased by her loving mother Marguerite and sister Maryanne. The family wishes to extend thanks and gratitude for the care and compassion given to Liz by the Palliative Care and ER nurses and team at P.R.H.C. Arrangements entrusted to CREMATION CARE. Memorial donations, if desired, can be made to Five Counties Children's Centre and are greatly appreciated. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.cremationcaring.com or by calling 705-741-8384.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 25, 2020