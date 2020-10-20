1/1
Elizabeth Anne HOOD
Passed away peacefully at The Ross Memorial Hospital on October 17, 2020. Much loved wife of Doug. Loving Mum of Jim (Sandra) of England, Kevin, Nicholas (Deanna), Jane (Bruce) Barker, and Richard (Lisa). Proud Nanny to Andrea (Brandon), Michael (Samantha), Meghan (Brandon), Steven (Laura), Racheal, Joe, Faith, and Kyra. Loving Great Nanny to Isabella, Sophie, and Paisley. Anne will be sadly missed and lovingly remember by many friends and family in England and Canada. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters Gill (John predeceased) McGregor, Mary (Eric) Lovett, sister in law Avril Johannes, as well as nieces and nephews in England, Cayman Islands, and Alaska. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at Mackey Funeral Home as per Anne's wishes. If desired memorial donations can be made to the Palliative Care Unit of The Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home, or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
