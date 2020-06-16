Elizabeth Jean WALL
Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven, with her daughter Cheryl at her side on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband Archie, cherished mother to Cheryl Finnegan (Don), Steve Locke (Judy), Perry Wall (Kim). Stepmother to Wayne, Dan (Janet), Bonnie and Jim Wall. Grandmother to Shawn (Shaunna) and Cory Finnegan, Breanna and Brayden Locke and Ashleigh Barr (Jay), Kevin Wall (Lauren), Jake and Jordyn. Great-grandmother to Brenna and Clare Finnegan, Ava and Jack Barr. Sister to Arthur (deceased), Emerson (deceased), Gladys (deceased), Joyce Billings and John Harper. Predeceased by her parents William and Catherine Harper. Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation. Condolences can be made through AshburnhamFuneral.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
