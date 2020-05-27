After some health challenges in recent years, peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Betty, formerly of Toronto and Newmarket. Loving and devoted mother of Dale (Patricia McBey), Tina (Dean) Ostrander, and Heather Wallace. Cherished and beloved Grandma of Christopher and Stephanie Wallace and Taylor and Bryanna Ostrander. Elizabeth was born to British parents in Shanghai, China and spent 5 years in a Japanese internment camp during WWII. The Anglican Church was a central part of Elizabeth's life at St Paul's in Newmarket and later at St John's in Peterborough. Elizabeth's smile and her enjoyment of making others laugh will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Elizabeth's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Canadian Hearing Society would be appreciated by the family. Friends and family are invited to share memories and condolences at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 27, 2020.