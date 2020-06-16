MUMFORD, Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 in her 86th year. Loving mother of Mary Anne (Gerry) Elliott of Port Hope, Cecil (Lynn) and Fraser all of Peterborough. Dear grandmother of Ryan and Michael Mumford (Victoria) and Andrea Elliott (Chris) and Derek (Shauna) Elliott. Dear great-grandmother of Bryce, Karina and Vernon. Former wife of the late Cecil Mumford d. 1995. Betty will be missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Wesley Nicholls and Mary Morris, brothers Earl, Raymond, Robert and Stan Nicholls, sisters Wilma Jackson, Nancy Baptie and Margaret Cooper and daughter-in-law Michelle Mumford. A private family interment was held at Bridgenorth Cemetery. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Betty, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.