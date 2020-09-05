It is was with great sadness that the family announced the sudden passing of Ellis on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in his 89th year. Loving husband of the late Shirley Peters (2018, nee Sucee). Beloved and devoted father of Perry, his partner Troy, Steven, his wife Kirsi, and Pamela Colucci, her husband Pat. Grandfather of Nicole, Tommi and Jacob. Dear brother of Carmen (the late Aileen) and predeceased by his other seven siblings and their spouses. Brother-in-law of Joyce and the late Robert Welsh, Barbara and Robert Gandy; and the late, Pauline Jackson, survived by her husband, Herb. Uncle Ellis will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, as well as their children, from the extended Peters and Sucee union. Known by all as "Pete", Ellis worked his way up to management with the Peterborough CGE Company. With the love of his life, Shirley, and his family, he enjoyed cottaging and sports with a passion. Still golfing, weekly, last season he was ready to carry on after the COVID disruption, for the upcoming, 2020 season. Pete was blessed by many friends through work, hunting and sports endeavours. He had a wonderful sense of humour as this was seen even into his later years, while living at Fairhaven Care Home. He will be remembered fondly. In keeping with his wishes, Ellis asked for a cremation to take place. A Celebration of his Life will be at a date and time this month. Please contact NISBETT FUNERAL HOME at 705-745-3211 to reserve attendance as space is limited to 50 people.