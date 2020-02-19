|
(Resident of Lindsay, Ontario, Formerly of Norland, Ontario) Peacefully at his residence in Lindsay on Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 in his 88th year. Loving husband of Jacqueline Doner (nee Gray) and the late Eleanore Doner (nee Ellement). Loving father of Cynthia, Pamela (Bradley), Ronald (Sabrina), Shannon (Tim) and Brian. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Cheryl, Marc, James, Christopher, Mathew, Zachary, Connor, Nicole, Vanessa, Christopher and by his great grandchildren Brooklyn, Christian, Nathan, Emmerson, Jaime, Cohen, Jaxsin, Kirra, Natalie, McKayla, Logan, Kaylee, Emmerich Elmore, Zoey Blake and Joshua. Dear brother of Rose. Predeceased by his parents Elmore and Isobel Doner (nee Thomas), his sisters Eleanor, Isobel, Gertrude and his brothers Harold, Tom and by his children Garland and Sandra. Also lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Jonsey was a Paratrooper, Sniper and a Scout who served in the Korean War. He was an amazing carpenter and everyone's favourite Uncle. He loved his family and most of all spending time with the children. Visitation, Funeral Service & Reception Friends may call at the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644 Hwy. #35, Coboconk, Ontario (705) 454-3913 on Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 for Legion Service at 11 o'clock Funeral Service will follow. (Visitation one hour prior). Interment later Pine Grove Cemetery, Norland. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #519 Coboconk. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #519 Coboconk would be appreciated by the family. www.communityfuneralhomes.com --
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 19, 2020