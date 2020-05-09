At Beaverton on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Elsie (Stewart) Avery of Beaverton was the beloved wife of the late Milford Avery. Loved mother of Larry (Judy) Avery, Paul (Lianne) Avery and Lorraine (David) Cormack. Loved grandmother of Shannon (Brian), late Larry Jr. Kaylee, Josh, Jaime (Fraser), Jacob (Jess), Zachery, Jessica (Ray) and great-grandmother of Caden, Caleb, Hallee, Cole, Aubree, Dalton, and Riley. Survived by her sister Marg Reimer and sister-in-law Jo Stewart. If so desired memorial donation in memory of Elsie to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Service arrangements entrusted to the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton (705-426-5777.) Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 9, 2020.