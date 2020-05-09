Elsie Mrytle AVERY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Beaverton on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Elsie (Stewart) Avery of Beaverton was the beloved wife of the late Milford Avery. Loved mother of Larry (Judy) Avery, Paul (Lianne) Avery and Lorraine (David) Cormack. Loved grandmother of Shannon (Brian), late Larry Jr. Kaylee, Josh, Jaime (Fraser), Jacob (Jess), Zachery, Jessica (Ray) and great-grandmother of Caden, Caleb, Hallee, Cole, Aubree, Dalton, and Riley. Survived by her sister Marg Reimer and sister-in-law Jo Stewart. If so desired memorial donation in memory of Elsie to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Service arrangements entrusted to the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton (705-426-5777.) Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved