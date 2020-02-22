|
Passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her siblings Annie Hall (Harry), Charlie Clayton (Donna), Vernon Clayton, Gary Clayton, Ross Clayton (Barb) and Beverly Wilson (Harry). Survived by siblings Ruth Brown (Bud), Brenda Bailey (Jack), Faye McCabe (Garry) and Judy Krann (Keith). Beloved wife of the late Malcolm Stevens. Predeceased by son David Stevens, and daughter Cheryl Villneff (Jim), survived by daughters Deborah Cross (Mike) and Pamela Carpenter (Brian). Elsie is predeceased by her life long friend and companion Ralph Hart. Cherished Grandmother of Sherri Saunders (Bobby) Vikki Villneff (Mike), Ryan (Meagan), Ashley, and Robbie. She is also survived by many great grandchildren, niece and nephews to mention. The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the nurses and staff of Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care, Dr. Millson and staff. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 22, 2020