Our mother passed away peacefully in her 94th year, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the company of her granddaughter. Family was by her side during her final days as she completed her journey at Fenelon Court L.T.C. in Fenelon Falls. After a long life of devotion to her family, Providence United Church and the U.C.W., she has been reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Ross Junkin (1984). She was the most loving mother of Evelyn Telford, the late Eric (Marian), Lionel (Donna), Brenda (John) Anderson, Diane (Robert) Poulsom and Larry (Jennie). "Grandma J" was truly cherished by Jeff, Karen, Jessi (Zach), Julie, Mike (Kim), Angela, Curtis, Kristin, Vanessa (Will) and Evan and her great-grandchildren Brody, Owen, Carley, Reese, Reegan, Dawson, Ruby, Courtney, Kylie, Heidi and Ovi. Meryl will be missed by her sister Vivian Wilson and sister-in-law Mae Goodhand. She was predeceased by siblings Dorothy Falls, Velma Jones, Betty Beatty and Claude Goodhand. Her family of six children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, spouses and significant others meant the world to her. Mother always presented a warm and welcoming home and was well known for her hospitality and generosity. She loved to bake, but loved to host and share even more. Treats and goodies for all! She was a caring and giving woman who always thought of others first and she will be forever loved and dearly missed by all her family. A funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation to commence two hours prior, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Verulam Cemetery in the spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Providence United Church or the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes. Friends may send condolences, arrange flowers or make a donation by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020