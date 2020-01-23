|
In loving Memory of a dear Mother who passed away Friday, January 18, 2008. We sat beside your bedside, Our hearts were crushed and sore; We ached to try to help you, 'Til we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking, We watched you fade away; And though our hearts were breaking, We knew you could not stay. A million times we cry, If love alone could have saved you You never would have died. Loved, remembered, treasured in our memory. Forever in our hearts. Daughter, Lorna and family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020