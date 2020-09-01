Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved father of Joe (Wanda), Elwood (Michelle), Fabian, Darcy (Sylvia), Cindy, John (Angela), Darryl (Nicole) and Star (Terry). Grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Dear brother of Rodney (Leah)and the late Larry. In accordance with Elwood's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service held at a later date. In memory of Elwood, donations to Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com