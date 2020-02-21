Home

Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the PRHC at the age of 70 years. Beloved wife of Terry. Loving mother of Rose Dunning, Larin Dunning and step mother of Kim Alger and Jason Alger. Nana will be sadly missed by Ashley Barry (Kevin) , Joey. Angel, Bobbie-Jean, Lucas, Tevin, Demitri, Khalila, Shandeqwa and her great-grandchildren Lennyx and Kolten. In keeping with Emily's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Her Life will be announced a later date. In memory of Emily, donations to the PRHC Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 21, 2020
