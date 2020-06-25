At Crescent Care Nursing Home on Wednesday, June 18, 2020, Mrs. Emily Hasting Mills (née Roberts) lovingly known as Marilyn of Lindsay, Ontario in her 81st passed away peacefully. Predeceased by her loving husband Edwin Eugene Timbers and parents Arthur and Helen (nee Johnston) Roberts. Spending the last years with her loving and devoted partner Gerald Peters. Mother of her pre-deceased son Jeffrey Timbers, Jeanette Wood (Gordon Wood) Markham Ontario, Jacqueline Timbers (Sheldon) Lindsay, Ontario also Roger Warvill of Cannington, Ontario, and Janine Clarke (Sam) Hamilton Ontario. Grandmother of Terri-Lee Wood (Bill), Kristen Dillon (Mike), Jonathan Warvill (Britney), Sarah Warvill (Jordan), predeceased twins Joseph and Joanne Warvill, RJ Warvill (Christa), Jenna Warvill (Shane), and Tara-Lynne Day (Ryan). Great grandmother of James, Brandon, Aubrey, Emerson, Wesley, Makynzie, Brayden, Tristan, Lucas, Emma, Hunter, Addyson, Madelyn, Grayson, and Jacelyn. Emily (Marilyn) was a lucky woman and had special bond with all of Gerald's family including his daughter, son and grandchildren. They all shared special times and have a place in Emily's heart. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, June 23 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Adult Day Program at City of Kawartha Lakes Community Care would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings. Please visit https://thebao.ca/ for more details
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.