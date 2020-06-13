Enid Ottolene Wetheral
1929 - 2020
Passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, in her 91st year. Enid was the beloved wife of Tom for 66 years. Dear mother of John (Lynn), Jane Goebel (Jeff), Mary (Ken Lonsdale) and Susan. Loving grandmother of Alison, Sheldon, Emily, Jaclyn, Katie and Andrew. Great-grandmother of Brayden. Predeceased by brothers Ted, Ken, Bruce and Eric and sister Verla. Enid was much loved and will be sadly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Lakeland Village and Ross Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Cannington Trinity United Church would be welcome by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.
