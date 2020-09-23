Passed away at his home in Beaverton on Friday, September 18, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Montreal on March 18, 1943. Dave was predeceased by his parents Eric and Grace Jackson (nee Donaldson). Dave is survived by his loving wife of 26 years and best friend Barbara Jackson (Little), his sons Matthew Jackson of Fort Frances, Ryan Jackson of Alberta and his granddaughter Cassandra Jackson of Fort Frances. He is also survived by his sister Holly (Bryan) Pick of Oshawa, Step-Daughter Bonnie (Kevin) Parisien, step-grandchildren Bryan and Corey Parisien, sisters-in-law Gladys (Carl) Nesbitt, Joan (the late Jack) Collins, Eleanor (Carl) Michell and Cathy (Dave) Beckett. Lovingly remembered by his nephews John (Stephanie) Pick of Ottawa and David (Lindsay) Pick of Caledon East and great nephews and nieces Evan, Eleanor, Kennedy, and Tyler Pick as well as many cousins of the Jackson and Donaldson families. The family moved to Teeswater Ontario when Dave was 6 where he attended public school. The family moved to Newmarket in 1957 where Dave attended Newmarket High. While in High School Dave obtained various certificates with Canadian Red Cross and Royal Life Saving Society of England. This led to a position as a lifeguard with the Provincial Government at Wasaga Beach for 5 seasons. Dave was employed by CIBC for 28 years in various branch and Head Office positions. While with the Bank he became a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers and became interested in financial planning. He left the Bank in 1992 joining Investors Group where he obtained his Certified Financial Planner designation. He retired in 2010 from IG after 18 years. Dave was always active in the communities he lived in, holding Executive positions with North Durham Unit of Canadian Cancer Society
, South Lake Simcoe District Boy Scouts of Canada, Beaverton Horticultural Society, Cannington Lawn Bowling Club and various Business Associations. In his working years Dave enjoyed tennis, downhill skiing and curling. He enjoyed many foreign vacations but found his "place in the sun" in Aruba where he spent a few months each year with Barbara in retirement enjoying meeting many new friends, swimming, snorkeling and walking the beaches barefoot. A Private Family Service will be held at Mangan Funeral Home, 332 Osborne Street, Beaverton Ont. A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 1P.M. on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Culross and Teeswater Cemetery, South of Teeswater on Concession 4 east of Bruce Road 4. Barbara wishes to extend her gratitude to family, friends and neighbours who kept in touch with Dave during his illness by way of outside visits, phone calls, emails and Social Media. He appreciated each and every visit. If so desired, memorial donations may be made through Mangan Funeral Home to Brock Community Food Bank or Canadian Wildlife Federation. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com