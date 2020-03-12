|
In Loving Memory of my husband, Eric Freeborn, on the 2nd Anniversary of his passing, March 13, 2018 Thank you for your endless love that helps me through each day, and thank you for the memories that never fade away. You're the man I loved, and I was proud to be your wife. And every day, in some small way, I celebrate your life. And though it's sad to think about the way things were before, when we're reunited it will be forevermore. All my love, Joann
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020