Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Marjorie Orbell and the late Maxine Wilson. Loving father of David (Brenda), Cathy Wease (Leon) and Paul Orbell (Andrea). Proud grandfather of Sean, Jenny, Nicole, Jessica, Amanda, Rachel, Kyle and great grandfather of 11. Sadly missed by Marjorie's children: Debra, Cathie (Bill), Mark and Darrin (Lesley), and her three grandchildren: Holley, Chelsey and Thomas. Dear brother of Ruth Holden (Late Phil), Faith Smith (Gord), Norman Orbell (Jane) and the late Allan Orbell. Loving remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Before his retirement, Eric worked with the Peterborough Utilities Department for 37 years, in the water filtration department. He was also proud to be in the RCAF for 3 years. A private family burial was held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In honour of Eric, donations to Hope Valley Day Camp would be greatly appreciated by his family. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff of PRHC for their kindness and dedication. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 26, 2020