Fife, Ernest "Wayne" Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved husband of Susan Morgan. Loving father of Carrie Morgan (Jay Reynolds). Cherished grandfather of Riley, Jacob and Danica. Dear brother of Douglas Fife (Val Rolfe), Susan Fife (Bob Pearse), Shirley Black (late Don), Bonnie Smith (Roger), Marie Fife and Peggy Logan (John). Brother-in-law to Linda Simmonds, Brenda Hough, Paul Ellis, Sharon Ellis, Jim Ellis and predeceased by Gerald, Brian and Bill Ellis. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Delbert and Verna (nee Roberts). A Private Graveside Service will take place at Highland Park Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Wayne, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Autism Society. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com