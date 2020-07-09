1/
Erva Vivian DAVIS
Passed into glory on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital. Erva at the age of 79, is the beloved wife of Michael Davis, celebrating their 45th years of marriage on Sunday, July 5. Loving Step-Mother of Pamela Davis. Erva will be missed by extended family, and friends. Interment took place on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com For further details regarding COVID restrictions please visit: https://www.thebao.ca/


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
