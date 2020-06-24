(Retired Captain, Scarborough Fire Services) Born December 1950 and passed away peacefully at age 69 on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, after a brief battle with cancer. Predeceased by parents, Peggy and Eugene Dionne. Father to Gina. Gene will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Mary (Jim) and Penny (Ed), as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Cancer Canada (https:/kidney.ca/) or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 24, 2020.