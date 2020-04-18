|
Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her son's home in Barrie. Eunice of Peterborough, formerly of Coe Hill, St. Catharines, Sudbury and Rouyn Noranda was 88 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Dubreuil for 55 years. Dear mother of Nelson (Brenda) and Med (Linda) and the late Peggy (Dave). Loving grandmother of Michael (Tanya), Matthew (Sheri), Ryan, Alysen (Dustin) and Erin. Proud great-grandmother of Joshua, Zachary, Hayden, Hanna, Miles and DelilahLoving sister of Joseph, Vivian, Brien, (Joyce) Barry (Denise) and predeceased by three brothers and six sisters. Eunice will be remembered by many other relatives and friends. Making a donation in Eunice's memory, or leaving condolence notes is easily done throughwww.communityalternative.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 18, 2020